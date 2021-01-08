Emergency repair work underway as north Inishowen hit by water outage

A significant number of homes and businesses have been hit by a water outage in North Inishowen.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are currently undertaking emergency repair works to the burst water main which is affecting Carndonagh and surrounding areas

Repair crews are on site and are in the process of repairing the burst.

Adverse weather in the area is making the repair works more difficult.

Motorists and other road users are asked to be cautious when approaching works on Moss Road in the townland of Tiernaleague, Carndonagh due to freezing conditions.

Works are expected to be completed by 3.30pm today.

Some customers may not receive a full water supply for a further two to three hours after the water is switched back on and water returns to the network.