Donegal student believes predictive grades should be an option

A Leaving Cert student in Donegal believes that predictive grades should be an option this summer and that the Government should consult more with students generally going forward.

It comes as more than 23,000 people have signed a petition calling for predicted grades to be an option, with those behind the call say students shouldn't be expected to sit a normal exam when nothing about this year has been normal.

They say predictive grades should be issued in the spring so that pupils who wish to re-sit exam can do so later in the year.

Local student Sarah says it would be fair to students to find a middle ground: