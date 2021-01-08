‘Definite commitment’ to run Leaving Cert exams – Minister Foley

The Education Minister says there is "a definite commitment" from teachers and government to run the Leaving cert exams in their traditional format this summer.

Norma Foley met teaching unions today, after the government rowed back on plans to have 6th years attend school for 3 days a week from Monday.

She says there is an opportunity to move the deadlines for oral exams and practical submissions if required.

Minister Foley says all education stakeholders have agreed that students should have the chance to complete their Leaving Cert exams: