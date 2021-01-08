DACC raises concerns over further delays in screening services

Donegal Action for Cancer Care has raised serious concerns after the National Screening Service announced that as a result of the third wave of Covid-19 sweeping the country, some screening services will now operate at a reduced capacity.

Routine Breast Check screening, is one of those affected along with . However, follow-up clinics will continue to operate.

Significant delays were experienced last year in resuming the Breast Check service in Letterkenny after it was suspended due to the previous lockdown.

DACC Chair Betty Holmes, says questions need to be answered as to how the backlog of people affected by these delays are now going to be dealt with: