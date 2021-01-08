Bed availability under pressure again at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital continues to be extremely busy this evening resulting in pressure being put on bed availability at the hospital.

In a statement, the Saolta Hospital Group says patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed in the hospital.

People are again, being asked to only attend the Emergency Department in the case of real emergencies and to contact your GP or NoWDOC GP Out of hours service, in the first instance.

Statement in full:

Letterkenny University Hospital continues to be extremely busy this evening (08 January) with resulting pressure on bed availability in the hospital.

Patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed in the hospital. We know these delays are very difficult for our patients and their families and we are sorry for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

Again we would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department (ED) only in the case of real emergencies. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service, in the first instance.

We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.

We would ask that patients wait in the ED alone to help the hospital maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. We know this is very difficult but we need to do this to minimise everybody’s risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED.