310 Covid cases confirmed in Donegal, another national high of 8,248

Another record high number of Covid-19 cases has been reported this evening.

8,248 cases have been confirmed along with a further 20 Covid related deaths.

310 of those cases are in Donegal.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus in the county currently stands at 1290.9 per 100,000 people.

The Chief Medical Officer says three cases of a new variant, first detected in South Africa, have now been confirmed here.

Anyone who's recently travelled from the country is being advised to self-isolate for 14 days and refer themselves for a test.