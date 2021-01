Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey says the Scottish patrol boat that recently blocked a Donegal fishing vessel from entering waters around Rockall, had no right to do so.

The skipper of the Northern Celt was told on Monday they couldn’t fish within twelve nautical miles of the North Atlantic outcrop because of the recent EU-UK trade deal.

Colm Markey is arguing the Scottish didn’t have a right to make those instructions: