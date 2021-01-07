Police keen to speak to dog walker as search continues for Strabane woman

Police in Strabane say they are keen to speak to a dog walker who may have crossed paths with missing woman Marian O'Neill on Monday morning.

The 55 year old was last seen near the footbridge in the Ballycolman area of Strabane shortly after 9am on Monday morning wearing a red jacket, dark trousers and white shoes.

Police are appealing to anyone who was walking their dog at around 10am along the bottom of a field adjacent to the Strabane Golf Course alongside the river on Monday morning and has any information to contact them.

Police say Marian would have been walking in the direction of Sion Mills and the dog walker towards Strabane.