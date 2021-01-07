LUH ‘feeling the pressure’ as Covid admissions rise further

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says the hospital is feeling the pressures of Covid-19 and other emergency admissions.

It comes are latest figures show that there are currently 51 patients with the virus being treated on site at the hospital, four of them in intensive care.

It's an increase of ten on the previous 24 hours with a further five suspected cases of Covid-19 also receiving care at the hospital.

General Manager Shaun Murphy says a lot of other services have been severely impacted as a result: