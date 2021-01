The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is warning staffing levels across the health service are in freefall due to covid-19.

It says staff rosters have been "decimated" by virus-related absences, surging patient numbers, and a lack of childcare for frontline staff.

Today marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that more than 1,000 covid patients were in hospitals.

The INMO's Executive Council will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation.