Gardai investigating suspected arson in Dungloe

Gardaí are appealing for information following a suspected arson at a business premises in Dungloe overnight.

The incident occurred between 12.30am and 1.10am at a premises in Dungloe Business Park.

Gardai are investigating if the fire was started maliciously, and are appealing to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the business park and who may have information to contact them.

In particular Gardai are asking anyone who may have been in the area between midnight and 1am and have video footage - including dash cam to come forward.

Anyone with information or video footage can contact Milford Garda station.