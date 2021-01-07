Fresh Olympics concern for Donegal Athletes

The hosting of the Summer Olympics will continue to be under scrutiny following the declaration that Tokyo has entered a state of emergency due to COVID 19.

The restrictions will go into force tomorrow and last until at least February 7th.

11 thousand athletes are due to converge on the Japanese capital for the start of the games on July 23rd.

Milford man Brendan Boyce has already qualified for the Walk event while fellow Donegal athlete Mark English and Letterkenny AC's Ann Marie McGlynn are seeking to hit the standard for the 800m and the Marathon.

Raphoe duo Chloe and Sam Magee are also targeting qualification in Badminton's mixed doubles.

The Games will be cancelled if they cannot be held in 2021.