Another 6,521 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

Another 10 people have also died with the virus.

In Donegal, 187 additional cases have been reported.

The 14 day incidence rate in the county currently stands at 1145.2 per 100,000 people.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has risen once again, to 1,043, with 96 in intensive care.