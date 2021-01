Two separate weather warnings for snow and low temperatures have been issued for the entire country.

From 8 o'clock tonight a low temperature/ice warning will come in to effect for all 26 counties, with temperatures set to dip to lows of minus four.

A status yellow snow and ice alert will also kick in at 11pm, with both warnings to last until tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann Meteorologist Siobhan Ryan says conditions will be very dangerous for people out walking or driving tomorrow: