Principal claims Covid surge down to some ‘playing chicken’ with virus

A school principal in Inishowen believes the surge in Covid-19 cases numbers is down to some people 'playing chicken' with the virus.

Dermot Walsh who is Principal of St. Mary's NS in Malin says while they are somewhat better prepared for online teaching it will be undoubtedly challenging for both parents and teachers in the weeks ahead.

He has described a day in the classroom as the equivalent to a number of weeks of online learning.

Mr. Walsh says it's unfortunate that we are back to a situation, mirroring March and hopes that this time it will be short lived: