Police make further appeal over missing woman from Strabane

Police have made a further appeal for information over a woman missing from Strabane.

Marian O'Neill was last seen near the footbridge in the Ballycolman area of Strabane at around 9:17 am on Monday 4th January.

The 55 year old was wearing a red jacket, dark trousers and white shoes when last seen.

In a statement, Sergeant Blair said that both police and Marians family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Police are asking Marian or anyone that knows her whereabouts to contact them on 101.