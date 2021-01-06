Motorists urged to take care as cold snap continues

Drivers are being urged to be very careful on the roads this morning, after temperatures dropped to minus-five in parts overnight.

A status yellow low temperature warning is in place for Donegal with the alert running until 10 o'clock this morning, but Met Eireann is warning of icy conditions for much of the day.

Motorists are being advised to assume no road is ice free and allow extra time for your journey this morning.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says it will stay cold for the day: