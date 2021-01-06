Motorist caught speeding in icy conditions in Donegal

Gardai in Donegal are warning motorists to slow down as road conditions are set to deteriorate tonight.

It's after the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit caught a motorist travelling at 110 KPH in an 80 KPH zone this evening.

Gardai say road conditions are poor and were showing 0 to -2 degrees in the particular area at the time of the detection.

They are urging all motorists to please slow down, leave extra time for their journeys and stay within the speed limits.

A weather warning is in place for tonight and into tomorrow for low temperatures/ snow /ice.