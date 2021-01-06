Mother whose son was killed by drunk-driver says RSA plans could go further

A Donegal woman whose son was killed in a crash involving a disqualified driver says new plans by the RSA to name and shame motorists won't go far enough.

Under the plans announced yesterday, motorists who are banned for drink-driving, dangerous driving and other serious road traffic offences by the courts will have their personal details published on the RSA's website.

Julie Patton's eldest son Shane was just 18 when he was killed close to his home in Drumkeen in July, 2012.

Derry man Eamon Lynch, who had almost 500 previous convictions, had been drinking, and was driving at high speed, when his car struck Shane.

Julie spoke on today's Nine Til Noon Show: