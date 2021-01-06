Ministers to sign-off on closing schools & construction

Government ministers will sign-off on closing schools and construction until the end of the month later.

It comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions.

Cabinet will convene this morning to finalise new restrictions on the construction sector and extend school closures.

Both won't be allowed to resume until at least January 31st, however some building projects like social housing, will be exempt.

Schools for children with special needs are also likely to be allowed remain open, while creches will be able to provide childcare for essential workers.

A requirement for people travelling into Ireland to provide a negative Covid-19 test is also expected to get the green light from Ministers.

They will also approve extra restrictions on retail that would see click and collect in shops replaced by delivery only.

The move could potentially impact take-away food services where customers have to physically enter the premises.

In a statement last night, McDonalds says its dine-in and walk-in takeaway services will be stopped temporarily while it reviews its safety procedures.