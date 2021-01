Garda Covid-19 checkpoints will return from 7am tomorrow morning.

An Garda Síochána is to introduce a range of additional measures to support the policing of level 5 restrictions.

Additional Gardaí will be deployed to the frontline along with 70 Garda trainees and 60 Garda reserves.

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey says they are well resourced to police the third lockdown: