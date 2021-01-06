Fishermen’s fury over Brexit impact at Greencastle

The Marine Minister says it's still unclear how the situation will be resolved as it relates to Inishowen fishermen now having to travel to Killybegs to land their catch.

Previously, the Irish fishermen with Coleraine registered boats were able to dock at nearby Greencastle but as a result of Brexit, they are prevented from doing so.

Instead, there are two designated harbours now - one Killybegs the other in Castletownnere in Cork.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says he understands the frustrations of those affected but acknowledged that there is currently no pathway forward: