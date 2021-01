873 people with Covid-19 were being treated in hospital last night - just eight patients fewer than the peak in April.

There were 75 people with the disease in ICU.

5,325 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, along with 17 further deaths associated with the virus - 238 of the new cases were in Donegal.

But Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says there will be an improvement in the near future.