Confirmed: Vaccines for LUH staff to begin this week

It's been confirmed that vaccines for frontline workers at Letterkenny University Hospital are to commence this week.

The Saolta Hospital Groups says it is a very positive step.

In a statement, Saolta says in relation to the Covid-19 vaccination programme, they anticipate the rollout of vaccines to frontline workers in Letterkenny University Hospital will commence this week.

Hospital Manager, Seán Murphy, says it is a very positive step and they will work hard to get all staff vaccinated as quickly as possible.

All but very urgent and time critical inpatient and day surgery was deferred at the hospital as of yesterday for an initial period of two weeks.

Outpatient clinics are also restricted with some taking place virtually unless it is absolutely necessary for patients to be seen.

The measures have been taken to help the hospital manage the significant and sustained increase in the number of COVID-19 cases currently being treated in the hospital.

Saolta says; the rising numbers in the community are likely to lead to further hospitalisations.

Sean Murphy is reminding people to only attend the Emergency Department in the case of real emergencies and to contact their GP in the first instance as the hospital continues to be extremely busy.

Visiting restrictions remain in place at the hospital.