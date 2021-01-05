Two males wanted in connection with early morning burglary

An investigation is underway into a burglary that happened at a café in the Forte Lynn Retail Park, Letterkenny in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Two males are wanted in connection with incident which happened at 3.05am yesterday morning.

CCTV has been viewed and a male youth is to be seen entering the premises.

He was wearing dark bottoms, a grey jacket, black Nike air max trainers and a black mask. The front door was kicked in until the glass shattered.

A second male youth waited outside the premises.

He was wearing all black clothing. The males left with the drawer of the cash register that contained a small sum of cash.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around that time and who may have had a dash cam or who may have observed these two males in the area to contact them in Letterkenny.