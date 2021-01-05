Surgeries in Donegal introduce new measures to cope with Covid

A number of surgeries in Donegal have issued new advice as it relates to patients presenting themselves for medical care.

Surgeries right across the county are expecting to be very busy over the coming weeks with the surge of Covid-19 cases.

Scally McDaid Roarty Medical Practice in Letterkenny has advised that due to high levels of Covid 19 in the community all routine/non urgent appointments are cancelled.

Essential childhood vaccination appointments, antenatal appointments and cervical smear screening continue as normal.

People can submit a request on our online system for a Covid 19 test. The practice cannot order tests for asymptomatic contacts, only for those experiencing Covid 19 symptoms.

The practice says while their phone lines are extremely busy, they are still offering a service for essential/urgent care. In the event of an emergency please dial 999.

Meanwhile both Millbrae practice in Stranorlar and the Ark Medical Centre in Letterkenny says from the next while they will be focusing on covid care and the most urgent medical issues.

Patients with a routine issue are being asked to delay attending if possible.

They will try to provide as much care by phone/video consultation as possible, and all requests for appointments will need to be discussed by phone with a doctor/nurse first.

No walk ins will be allowed and requests for repeat prescriptions will only be accepted by email.

If you are a close contact of a confirmed case or have symptoms of covid-19 you should not attend the surgery without discussing this with your GP first.

Finally, people are being reminded to be patient with staff who are working extremely hard during these challenging times.