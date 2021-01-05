Public encouraged to take part in final EnVision Inishowen workshop

Groups, businesses and residents in the south Inishowen area are being encouraged to take part in the final EnVision Inishowen workshop.

It's getting underway next Wednesday January 13th 11am via Zoom for the border areas of Muff, Bridgend, Killea, Carrigans & Newtowncunningham .

The meeting is set to provide an opportunity to have a say on future development in the area like new activities, training schemes and actions for environmental and economic change.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says the workshops have proven to be hugely productive and worthwhile to date: