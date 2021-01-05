Odhrán MacNiallais back in Donegal fold

Following the departure of coach Karl Lacey there seems to be some good news for Donegal Manager Declan Bonner.

Highland Radio Sport understands Odhrán MacNiallais is set to return to the county senior panel for 2021.

The Gaoth Dobhair man opted out from inter county football ahead of the 2019 season.

Following the summer of 2017 in America, he came back to help Donegal win an Ulster title in 2018 and then led Gaoth Dobhair to a first ever provincial club championship crown.

After time away from the pitch, the Maghergallon man now seems focused once again on pulling on the Donegal jersey which is a boost for Donegal football and supporters alike.

Today's news from Croke Park means MacNiallais wont be able to take part in collective county training with the rest of the Donegal squad until the end of the month at the earliest after officials delayed the return due to the Covid crisis.