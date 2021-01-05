Nativity crib in Letterkenny targeted again

The nativity crib in Letterkenny has been targeted again.

Gardaí in Letterkenny were contacted yesterday over reports that an attempt was made to take money from the cash box on the Crib.

A lock was broken and slight damage was caused to the frame.

CCTV is currently being viewed in an effort to narrow down a time frame for the incident and in a bid to identify a suspect.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed this incident or who may have observed any activity in or around the Crib in recent times to contact them on 074-9167100.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, an appeal was made before Christmas in relation to a criminal damage incident that occurred at the Crib on December 19th

The person responsible for causing the damage has been identified and will be dealt with under the Juvenile Liaison scheme. The damage caused will be paid for in full.