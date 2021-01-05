Ministers meet to consider closing schools until end of January

Senior government ministers will meet today to consider closing schools until the end of the month.

The cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will discuss the proposal before a final decision is made tomorrow.

It comes as 6,110 new cases of the virus were confirmed last night - the highest since the pandemic began - with 6 further deaths.

52 of the new cases were recorded in Donegal - The county's incidence rate of the virus has risen further to 832.3.

The Chief Medical Officer says the country "can't cope" with the current levels of the disease.

Dr Tony Holohan says it's posing a risk to keeping schools open: