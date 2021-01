The Irish Patients Association says it's disappointed by a "blanket decision" to cancel non-emergency care in public hospitals.

The HSE says both inpatient and outpatient treatments will be put on hold from tomorrow, so there's extra capacity for surging Covid-19 admissions.

Latest figures from National Treatment Purchase Fund show nearly 613,000 people are waiting for outpatient hospital care.

Stephen McMahon from the IPA says the decision to cancel elective treatments is concerning: