Investigation continuing into burglary at former ‘Grill nightclub’

An investigation is continuing into a burglary at the former 'Grill nightclub' in Letterkenny.

The incident happened at some stage between 7am on Friday the 1st of January and Midnight on Sunday the 3rd of January.

Entry was gained to the building through a basement door. An office was ransacked inside and fire extinguishers were set off causing damage within the building. Nothing was stolen from the premises.

Anyone who has any information to offer in relation to this incident, or who may have observed any activity in or around the building over those few days that may be of interest are being asked to call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.