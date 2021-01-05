GAA confirm delay on Inter County return

The resumption of inter county training has been delayed until the end of the month at the very least because of the COVID 19 crisis.

Panels were scheduled to return on January 15th but the GAA has confirmed there will be no collective training allowed.

Director-General Tom Ryan has wrote to county secretaries today to inform them of the decision.

Club and county gyms will also stay closed until further notice.

The delay will not require a shift in the calendar with the National Leagues still to start at the end of February and the All Ireland Championship finals take place in July.