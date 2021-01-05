Donegal creche prioritising children of essential workers this week

A Donegal crèche Manager says while they're happy to provide childcare throughout the lockdown, they still have grave concerns over the level of Covid-19 in the community.

Wonder Years Childcare in Letterkenny is open but only operating with just over half of its usual staff due to a number of the team being deemed as close contacts.

The crèche is currently prioritising the children of essential workers this week, accommodating parents who are unable to work from home.

Manager Mary Crawford says childcare providers right across the county are doing their best to help everyone: