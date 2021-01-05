Conor Barry is the latest recruit at Finn Park

Conor Barry has joined Finn Harps from Galway United for the 2021 season.

The Galwegian becomes the second new face in Ollie Horgan’s squad as the club continue to build for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking to club media, Barry spoke of his excitement to join Finn Harps: “I’m delighted to sign for the club. I’ve known Ollie a long time, since my Irish Schoolboys days and have been hoping to get back into the Premier for a while."

"I watched a lot of Harps last year. I’d be good friends with Stephen Folan and Ryan Connolly and wanted to keep an eye on them and how they were doing. There were some very strong performances towards the end of the season and it’s something I’m excited to be a part of."

"I spoke to Stevie [Folan] before I met with Ollie and he had nothing but good things to say about the club, both in the dressing room and everyone behind the scenes and so little things like that definitely make a decision easier. I know Ollie and how he works and what he expects, and he knows me and what I’m capable of so it was a good fit.”

When asked to describe his style of play for any fans unfamiliar with him, he told finnharps.ie. “I’m an attacking player. I like to get forward, anywhere around the 10 position or at striker. Ollie played me up front with the Irish Schoolboys but the last few years I’ve been playing a bit deeper, getting on the ball and looking to create chances and get at defenders. That is what I’ll be looking to bring to Finn Park.”

Ollie Horgan was pleased to bring Conor into the fold: “I’ve known Conor for a few years now and he’s a good lad and will fit into the group we have. He’s good on the ball and likes to get forward so hopefully he will give us a lift at that end of the pitch.”