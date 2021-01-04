Public Health expert reiterates call for all-island approach to virus

A Public Health expert has reiterated comments that if Covid-19 was affecting animals or poultry, there would be an all-island approach to the virus by now.

Dr. Gabriel Scally has long been calling on Governments North and South "to declare an all-island emergency" to tackle rising Covid cases on both sides of the Border.

Dr. Gabriel Scally believes that an all-island approach would be a challenge in terms of reaching agreement on a number of issues, but says it's a challenge that politicians seemingly don't want to tackle: