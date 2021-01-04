Minister says LUH staff will be offered vaccine within the week

A senior Government Minister says it's his belief that staff at Letterkenny University Hospital will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming days.

Elsewhere, well over 3,500 people have had their first vaccine shot in the last week -- with clinics to be extended nationwide in the coming days.

It's after two thousand health workers were vaccinated in Cork City hospitals in the last three days alone.

It had led to some concern over the timeframe of when jab would be rolled out at Letterkenny.

But speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Minister Charlie McConalogue says that he expects to see progress in the week ahead: