Michael Duffy commits to Dundalk for next season

Dundalk's Michael Duffy has signed a new contract with the Lilywhites, making him the club’s fifth player to agree a new deal ahead of the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old attacker switced from Celtic in January 2017 and went on to win two SSE Airtricity League titles, two FAI Cups, two League Cups, the FAI President’s Cup and the Unite The Union Champions Cup with Dundalk.

The Derry native, who was named as PFAI Player of the Year in 2018, also played a major part in helping Dundalk to the UEFA Europa League group stages in 2020 and, but for red tape, would have been named in the Republic of Ireland national squad last November.

“I’m delighted it’s done and I’d like to thank MLS Management for getting it over the line,” Michael told the Dundalk club media.

“I can look forward to the season ahead now. It was a big decision but I think I’ve made the right choice staying with Dundalk and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch."

The 26-year-old joins David McMillan, Daniel Kelly, Sean Murray and Cameron Dummigan, who all committed their future to Dundalk over the festive period.

Lilywhites Sporting Director Jim Magilton said, “I have known Michael for some time and I have always been well aware of his qualities so retaining his services was one of my top priorities when I arrived at Dundalk and I’m delighted that he has signed for next season,”