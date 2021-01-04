Karl Lacey leaves Donegal Management

Karl Lacey has left the Donegal Senior Management set up.

The 2012 Player of the Year in county's All Ireland success was part of Declan Bonner's management since 2017.

It's understood he has stepped away due to family and work commitments.

Lacey is a lecturer at the LYIT in Letterkenny.

It means there will be a number of changes to Declan Bonner's backroom team for the 2021 season - Paul Fisher who looked after strength and conditioning left the panel following Donegal's Ulster Final defeat to Cavan.