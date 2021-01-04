Inishowen Cllr calls for clarity over schools reopening

A South Inishowen Councillor says people in his area are growing increasingly pessimistic over the planned reopening date for schools.

It follows calls on the Education Minister to clarify when schools will reopen.

They are due to welcome back students on January 11th - however there are fears that won't happen due to surging case numbers of Covid-19.

A meeting of opposition parties and Norma Foley takes place today.

South Inishowen returned the highest 14 day incidence rate of the virus in the latest local electoral area figures and local Cllr Jack Murray says both parents and teachers deserve clear direction: