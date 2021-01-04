Highland Director Tim Rabbitt steps away from Galway Ladies

Galway Senior Ladies Football Manager Tim Rabbitt is stepping down from his role after two years in charge.

He has confirmed he will not be putting forward his name in 2021.

Tim who is a director of Highland Radio, came into Stephen Glennon’s set-up in 2018 as coach before taking the reins the following year and led Galway to a first All-Ireland Final appearance in 14 years.

In 2020, Galway lost to Cork at the All Ireland semi final stage.

Tim Rabbitt Statement

I wish to confirm to the players and the Galway LGFA county board that I will not be putting my name forward for the position of manager of the Galway Senior Ladies football for the coming season.

Having completed three years with this squad, one as coach and two as manager, I feel now is the time for a change. Although my time as manager ends on a disappointing note with this year’s semi-final defeat and the events that preceded it, I will not let the dark cloud that hangs over that day, to take away from the many enjoyable days we experienced together over the past three years.

I want to say that I felt honoured and privileged to be involved with this group of players, management and county board officials.

I feel that we are very fortunate in Galway to have the high quality of people and players currently representing our county at senior intercounty level and I can testify to the commitment and dedication that this group of players have shown over the last number of years to ensuring that Galway are competing for All Ireland honours.

The next step for this group of players is an important one. I dearly hope if the will is there, from the players, to come together again, with a renewed drive to reaffirm their commitment to bringing this group to the next level, then I have no doubt it can be achieved. It is clear there is still much work to do and I am sorry I will not be part of the next step on the journey but unfortunately I feel I have done all I can and believe a change of vision and voice is required to assist the players achieve their goals.

I would like to thank the fellow members of my management team Ciara Moran, Dylan Connors, Gerry Fahy, Declan Burke, John Reddington, Declan Byrne, David Mannion and Paul Pender for their time and efforts towards the betterment of this group of players. Their efforts went above and beyond their duty and I would like to think we continually looked at every area of our preparation to seek the improvements we required.

I would like to thank Galway City Physio and in particular Alison Coneys for her time and effort in taking care of the squad. I also want to thank Nora Ni Fhlanagain from Nora’s Nutrition and Niamh Flynn from Bodywatch.

Can I thank the many sponsors who assisted the senior team in particular Pat and Una Mc Donagh of Supermacs for their continued support of the Galway Ladies football senior team. Also Padraic O’Neachtain of Supermacs for his assistance. The many other companies that came on board such as Corrib Oil, Sheils Motor Group Galway and McGinn’s Hop House. The members of the Galway LGFA golf outing fundraising committee in helping raising funds for the squad. It was very much appreciated.

I would like to thank the many clubs that assisted us in sharing their facilities with us, in particular Claregalway, Dunmore, Clonberne, Turloughmore and St. James. I would like to thank Galway GAA for use of the training facilities at Loughgeorge and Feed the Pulse for looking after our catering requirements.

I also want to thank NUIG Sports Department for making their sports facilities at Dangan available to us.

Finally, I would like to thank the Galway LGFA executive for their support and in particular county secretary Geraldine Heverin and chairperson Betty Hernon for their cooperation and support over the past three years.