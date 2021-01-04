Gritters to be deployed again this afternoon

All routes in Donegal are to be gritted this afternoon.
Donegal County Council issued a warning earlier following reports of black ice in a number of areas.
People are being advised to assume no road is ice free and allow extra time for your journey.
Temperatures are to fall to -4 degrees tonight.
ALL routes will be gritted from 3PM on Mon. 04/01. Donegal gritting route index as follows:
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town