Gritters to be deployed again this afternoon

All routes in Donegal are to be gritted this afternoon.

Donegal County Council issued a warning earlier following reports of black ice in a number of areas.

People are being advised to assume no road is ice free and allow extra time for your journey.

Temperatures are to fall to -4 degrees tonight.

ALL routes will be gritted from 3PM on Mon. 04/01. Donegal gritting route index as follows:

06: Inishowen West

04: Inishowen South

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

05: Inishowen East

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town