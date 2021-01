There are calls on the Government to urgently announce its plans for schools to re-open after Christmas.

Opposition parties will meet with Ministers later today, with schools due to welcome back students on January 11th.

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh O'Laoghaire says it's hard to see how schools can open safely, given the spiralling cases of covid 19.

He's calling on the Education Minister to come clean on the Government's plan as soon as possible: