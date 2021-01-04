Government must stand up for coastal communities – Mac Lochlainn

There are urgent calls on both the Taoiseach and the Minister Charlie McConalogue to seek a re-negotiation of access to Irish fishing waters following the outcome of the Brexit trade deal.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine and Donegal Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn believes the deal amounts to another 15% cut in quota and income to our Irish fishing fleet that was already struggling to survive.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says the real issue is effectively handing over of our Irish natural fishing resource to others every year.

He says this is and always has been detrimental to local fishing communities, and now more than ever, it must be addressed as a matter of urgency: