Donegal in ‘very precarious position with Covid-19’, warns GP

A Donegal GP says the county is in a very precarious position with Covid-19 and is urging the public to treat everyone as if they were infectious.

194 new cases were confirmed in Donegal last night with the county's 14 day incidence rate now standing at 826.7.

Stranorlar based GP Denis McCauley, who's also Chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP sub-committee says cases will continue to rise dramatically in the days ahead and in order to curb the spread of the virus, people must take action: