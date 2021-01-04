Current Covid-19 trends ‘not sustainable’ for health system

The current Covid-19 trends are not sustainable for the health system, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

There are fears the HSE may not be able to provide tests to people with symptoms due to demand, instead focusing on vulnerable groups.

4,962 more cases were reported last night, 194 of them in Donegal - the county's 14 day incidence rate now stands at 826.7.

While yesterday there were 673 people in hospital with the virus - a rise of 86 percent in a week.

42 of confirmed cases were being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital.