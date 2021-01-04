Black ice affecting some routes in Donegal

Donegal County Council has advised that there reports of black ice on a number of routes across the county this morning.
People are being advised to assume no road is ice free and allow extra time for your journey.
The following routes have been gritted from 6am.
Donegal gritting route index as follows:
- 06: Inishowen West
- 04: Inishowen South
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- 05: Inishowen East
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town