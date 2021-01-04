6,110 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

6,110 new Covid-19 cases has been reported in Ireland this evening.

While 6 more people have died as a result of the virus.

3,655 of the new cases are in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick and 137 in Louth.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus is 583 cases per 100,000 people.

776 coronavirus patients are in hospital, while 70 people are in ICUs.

52 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Donegal.

The county's 14 day incidence rate has risen slightly, to 832.3 per 100,000 people.

Chair of NPHET's Modelling Advisory Group, Philip Nolan, says the number of positive tests is increasing rapidly: