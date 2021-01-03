Ireland’s Hospitals will be overrun by Covid-19 – Chief Clinical Officer

Ireland's hospitals will be "overrun" by Covid-19 if the current growth rate continues, according to the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer.

673 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals, an increase of 92 since yesterday morning.

Dr. Colm Henry's warning the current trend means hospitals can expect up to 3,000 admissions by the end of the month.

Speaking in today's Sunday Independent, he says the situation is an "unprecedented scenario" for the country's health service.

Intensive care physician at University Hospital Limerick, Dr. Catherine Motherway, says rising admissions will impact non-Covid care: