There's been a further 4,962 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic this evening and 7 more deaths.

1,260 cases are in Dublin, 652 in Limerick and 350 in Cork. While Donegal has recorded 194 new cases.

As of 2pm today, 685 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan says we are seeing a significant surge in infection, which is leading to a rapid increase in hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units